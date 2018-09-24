PCB's case against BCCI to be heard from Oct 1 at ICC Headquarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PCB’s case against the BCCI will be heard at the ICC Headquarters in Dubai from October 1 to 3.
The Pakistan Cricket Board will be represented by the following :
Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan; Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London; Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London; Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan and Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs.
The Dispute Panel hearing the case consists of Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson and Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett;
The hearing will be private but the Award and the reasons thereof will be made public.
LAHORE: The PCB’s case against the BCCI will be heard at the ICC Headquarters in Dubai from October 1 to 3.
The Pakistan Cricket Board will be represented by the following :
Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan; Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London; Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London; Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan and Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs.
The Dispute Panel hearing the case consists of Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson and Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett;
The hearing will be private but the Award and the reasons thereof will be made public.
Comments