Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

PCB's case against BCCI to be heard from Oct 1 at ICC Headquarters

LAHORE: The PCB’s case against the BCCI will be heard at the ICC Headquarters in Dubai from October 1 to 3.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will be represented by the following :

Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan; Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London; Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London; Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan and Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs.

The Dispute Panel hearing the case consists of Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson and Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett;

The hearing will be private but the Award and the reasons thereof will be made public.

Comments

