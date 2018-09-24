Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Shireen Mazari clears the air after daughter deactivated Twitter account

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari clarified on Monday that the deactivation of her daughter’s Twitter account had nothing to with her.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had cleared the air after users became inquisitorial of her daughter Imaan Mazari’s Twitter disappearing soon after she posted disparate views about the Pakistan Army than her mother.

In response to a tweet by Pakistani journalist Marvi Sirmed linking the dismissal of Imaan’s Twitter account to the alternative views she expressed from her mother, Mazari stated: “She chose to do so temporarily on her own so I have no doubt she will be back on twitter very soon! Frankly there was no external pressure - altho that would resonate in some quarters! Imaan would not yield to such pressure I can assure u!”

Ms's Mazari's daughter, however, reactivated her Twitter account on Monday and condemned the registration of a treason case against journalist Cyril Almeida. 

Earlier, Imaan had publicized a conversation with her mother on the micro-blogging website in which she was called an ‘embarrassment’ due to her views on army. 

