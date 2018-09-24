Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Pakistan to engage US, China at same time, values relations with both: Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with both United States and China and Islamabad would engage both at the same time.

Qureshi, who is in New York to attend United Nations General Assembly session, said, “Our Policy is Pakistan, Pakistan and Pakistan.”

Briefing the media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Foreign Minister said “Bilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be held on 02 October 2018 in Washington DC.”

This meeting will take place as per invitation of Mike Pompeo extended to FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Pakistan early this month.

While commenting on Pak-US relations, the Foreign Minister said that the relationship had recently been fractured. However, Pakistan intends to continue its engagement with the US and manage the relationship by concentrating on points of convergence.

He emphasized that Pakistan wanted to have relations with the US based on mutual respect and mutual interests.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that we will do what is in the best interest of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan is pursuing policy of re-engagement and reconnecting with our old allies who have stood with Pakistan during testing times.

While answering a question regarding future of Pak-India relations, FM reiterated Pakistan's principled position of being open to dialogue and firmly believes that it's the only way forward to ensure regional peace and stability.

Pakistan has always played a positive role for bringing peace in Afghanistan. However, there should be an inclusive approach in order to evolve a lasting political solution to the Afghanistan conflict. 

