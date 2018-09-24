Arrested suspect reveals why govt-owned vehicles have become the target in Karachi

KARACHI: An arrested suspect has revealed that the reason behind the sudden surge in theft of state-owned vehicles in Karachi is the absence of trackers in them.

Ata Mengal, detained upon theft of multiple government-owned cars in the metropolis claimed in a video statement that an absence of trackers in the vehicles makes them the clear target in the eyes of criminals.

The investigative report further revealed that Mengal had stolen state-owned vehicles through the backing of drivers employed in public offices.

It was also revealed that the stolen vehicles were later sold off in half the price in parts of Balochistan including Khuzdar.

According to the suspect his first stolen vehicle was back in 2013 in Karachi’s Johar Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar and had stolen a record number of 10 before he was put behind bars after the Anti-Car Lifting Cell sprang to action in the city.

Reports have also revealed that the recent incident of a government car being snatched from Karachi’s Sachal Goth was also done through the involvement of the driver.