Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Health

APP
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

President expects Pakistan to become polio free by next year

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Pakistan was expected to become polio-free country by next year as the number of cases reported had been reduced to just four this year against hundreds in the past.

Talking to media after launching three-day nationwide anti-polio campaign, he said all the vaccination teams deserved applause who had been serving to purge the country of this deadly virus despite life threat in certain areas.

He was accompanied by Minister for National Health Amir Kayani, representatives of international organizations including World Health Organization and UNICEF besides senior government officers.

The president who earlier launched the drive by administering vaccine to two children living in a slum here, also appealed the people to extend all out support to the vaccination teams so that the country could get rid of the disease.

He also urged the religious scholars to play their role to nullify the misconceptions about the polio vaccine.

He also lauded the role of armed forces and other security agencies who had been providing security cover to the vaccination teams.

In 2014, 306 cases had been reported, 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016 and 8 in 2017. In 2018, only four polio cases had so far been reported from two districts including three from Dukki area of Balochistan and one from Charsadda.

The health minister said the credit for remarkable reduction in polio cases went to the vaccination teams who had been striving to protect the children from deadly disease.

He said Pakistan was one of three polio-endemic countries in the world with Afghanistan and Nigeria being rest two states.

The president also interacted with two polio workers Muhammad Iqbal and Shahnaz and conveyed his greetings to the polio vaccinators.

Talking to APP, Coordinator National Emergency Operation Centre Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar said Pakistan was closest ever to its goal and this drive was a final push towards interruption of polio virus.

The campaign is fully synchronised with Afghanistan to ensure effective vaccination of mobile children as well.

The three-day drive would target a total of 38.6 million children aged below five including 19.22 million in Punjab, 8.88m in Sindh, 6.75 m in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including tribal districts), 2.5m in Balochistan, 0.7m in AJK, 0.237m in GB and 0.33m children in Islamabad.

During this campaign, Vitamin-A supplement will also be administered to around 35 million children aimed at boosting immunity against all infectious diseases including measles.

A total of 260,000 personnel would strive to achieve the set targets across Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

KP minister seeks report on child’s death over alleged negligence

KP minister seeks report on child’s death over alleged negligence
Cancer to kill 9.6 million worldwide in 2018: Report

Cancer to kill 9.6 million worldwide in 2018: Report
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Sindh CM inaugurates Autism Rehabilitation Center

Sindh CM inaugurates Autism Rehabilitation Center
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy