Mon September 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed his mind-boggling look as the ultimate thug of Hindostan in a new motion poster released on Monday.

The poster features a ship in the background and then brings into focus a bear bottle that Aamir Khan is carrying as his quirky character Firangi Mallah who  bears stark resemblance to Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow from ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’. 

The outlandish poster was shared on social media by Yash Raj Films on Twitter: 

“You can never be prepared enough for this Thug. Presenting @aamir_khan as #Firangi,” read the tweet.

So far five posters of 'Thugs of Hindostan' have been released featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Lloyd Owen and Aamir Khan.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 8. 

