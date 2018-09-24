Petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan under Article 62 and 63.



When the hearing resumed, Justice Ahsan remarked that the petition is now ineffective.

On this, PML-N leader Daniyal Chaudhry withdrew the petition, he filed in 2017.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case.

The petition states the premier does not fulfill Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, and hence should be disqualified for not being Sadiq and Ameen.