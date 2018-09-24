Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

FM Qureshi to meet Pompeo on Oct 2 with aim to reset Pak-US relations

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that his second meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will play a key role in taking forward the bilateral relations.

The Foreign minister, who is in the United States to attend the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, is all set to meet the Trump administration’s top diplomat on October 2 in Washington.

Talking to the Washington-based Pakistani journalists, Qureshi said Pakistan desires to advance close relations with both the United States (US) and China, adding that "both relations are very important."

The minister said that US has always benefited from the bilateral ties with Pakistan. He underscored that PM Imran Khan-led administration is committed to safeguarding the country’s national interests and will take the decision which would be favorable for the country.

Qureshi said that said he looks forward to discuss relations with the top US diplomat and find out convergences.

FM Qureshi also said that Islamabad wants peace and security in Afghanistan since it is in the country’s own interests. Pakistan, he said, will use “whatever influence” it has to push forward Afghan reconciliation talks.

“With China, Pakistan is engaged in a very important economic relationship,” Qureshi noted in reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that Pakistan is engaged with the US to help bring peace to the region.

Qureshi will head to New York on Monday to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which opened on September 18 where he will lead Pakistan’s delegation.

He will have around 40 engagements, including over 20 bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries. Qureshi will address to the UNGA on September 29.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janhua is accompanying the minister in his visit during which he would also hold meetings with foreign ministers of several countries.

