September 23, 2018
Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs in Super Four clash

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh won by 3 runs against Afghanistan in their second Super Four match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

While batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 249 runs for the loss of 7 wickets with the help of terrific 128-run partnership between Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes for the sixth wicket  against Afghanistan .

Chasing a decent target of 250 valiant Afghanistan could score 246 for  7, falling 3 runs short to the target. Bangladeshi bowler  restricted them  in the final over in  a nail-biting match.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over, Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

 Bangladesh lost both Nazmul Hossain (6) and Mohammad Mithun (1) right at the start. Post the double blow, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das batted cautiously, stitching a crucial 63-run partnership for the third wicket.

For Bangladesh, both Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes notched up gritty half-centuries, taking their team to a respectable total at the end of 50 overs.

Mahmudullah (74) and Imrul played majestic knocks, taking their team out of trouble.  Towards the end, Imrul (72*) slammed some lusty blows to take his team to a decent total.

Aftab Alam was the most successful for Afghanistan picking up three wickets in the match. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rehman bagged a wicket each.

Both teams have lost the first Super Four game so this is must win game for both in order to qualify for the final in Dubai on Friday.

Bangladesh have brought in Nazmul Islam and Imrul Kayes in place of Mosaddek Hossain while Afghanistan have replaced Najibullah Zadran with Samiullah Shenwari.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mahsrafe Mortaza (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

