Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

BEIJING: The University of Sargodha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lanzhou University of China to enhance the collaboration in academic, educational and cultural spheres in the next five years.

The agreement was signed by Professor Chun-Hua Yan, President Lanzhou University and Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University, on Sunday at Lanzhou University.

Under its terms, the two universities have agreed to the reciprocal exchange of faculty, administrative staff and students; to the collaboration on post-graduate training and education; to exchange of academic information and materials; and promoting other academic cooperation.

Under a previous MoU, Lanzhou University is already extending its technical support to Sargodha University in the field of Dry Land Agriculture, including the supply of the first consignment of technical equipment worth Rs.25 million.

The new agreement is broad and covers all aspects and levels of academic collaboration between the two institutions, as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“As the only public sector university included in China’s Belt and Road Initiative’s Agriculture League, we seek to expand our collaboration with Lanzhou University to Geological Sciences and other disciplines,” said Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad.

The President of Lanzhou University assured full cooperation by his staff and faculty for future collaboration in agriculture and other sciences with Sargodha University.“We already have some 40 students doing post-graduate studies and research at our university, and we expect this number to grow to 100 soon, including students and faculty from Sargodha University,” said Prof Yan.