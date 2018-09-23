Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in the Super Four One-day International of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh brought in Nazmul Islam and Imrul Kayes in place of Mosaddek Hossain while Afghanistan replaced Najibullah Zadran with Samiullah Shenwari.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mahsrafe Mortaza (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman