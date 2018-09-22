Shehbaz slams Indian army chief for ‘bellicose, irresponsible’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has slammed Indian army chief for his “bellicose & irresponsible statement,” saying it only exposes the Indian designs to the world that should immediately take note of New Delhi's threatening posture.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the former Punjab chief minister warned that Pakistan peace overture should never be misconstrued as weakness.

"The bellicose & irresponsible statement by the Indian Army Chief exposes the Indian designs to the world that should immediately take note of New Delhi's threatening posture. Pakistan extending an olive branch to India, should never be misconstrued as weakness," Sharif wrote in a Twitter statement.



He said Pakistan's unwavering patriotic soldiers stand steadfast to defend with might and fury against unprovoked aggression from any threat while the nation stands united with their intrepid military and against the cowardly threats.

Sharif’s remarks came after Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat threatened to take launch action against Pakistan.

“India will have to respond to Pakistan in their own language without resorting to barbarism,” General Rawat told Indian media.

He also extending support to Indian government's decision to call off foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan in New York on UNGA sidelines, saying talks and terrorism can't go hand-in-hand.

"I think our govt's policy has been quite clear and concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb menace of terrorism," he said.



