IS claims Iran military parade attack, no evidence provided

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack by gunmen on a military parade in southwestern Iran on Saturday, according to the group’s Amaq news agency.



Amaq said Islamic State fighters had carried out the attack in Ahvaz city. The group provided no evidence for the claim.



Iran blames two Gulf states

DUBAI: An Iranian military spokesman said the gunmen who on Saturday attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz were trained by two Gulf Arab states and had ties to the United States and Israel.

"These terrorists were trained and organised by two Gulf countries," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the official news agency IRNA.

"They are not from Daesh (Islamic State) or other groups fighting (Iran´s) Islamic system but they are linked to America and (Israel´s intelligence agency) Mossad."