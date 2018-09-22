Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?
‘Status quo’ further strengthened

‘Status quo’ further strengthened

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tharparkar's malnutrition takes two more lives

THARPARKAR: Two more deaths were reported in Tharparkar due to malnutrition, raising the death toll in September to 34.

 Citing the health department, Geo TV reported that two minors  died  as a result of malnutrition including a girl who died on September 20th in the Civil Hospital of the district's capital Mithi.

The fatality rate in Tharparkar due to malnutrition has been persistent killing over 1,500 children each year in the region.

According to a report released earlier this year by the United Nation’s Children Fund, “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India' refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India' refusal to hold talks

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly
Load More load more

Spotlight

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans
Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE

Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack on Iran military parade leaves at 24 dead

Attack on Iran military parade leaves at 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport