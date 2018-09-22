Tharparkar's malnutrition takes two more lives

THARPARKAR: Two more deaths were reported in Tharparkar due to malnutrition, raising the death toll in September to 34.

Citing the health department, Geo TV reported that two minors died as a result of malnutrition including a girl who died on September 20th in the Civil Hospital of the district's capital Mithi.

The fatality rate in Tharparkar due to malnutrition has been persistent killing over 1,500 children each year in the region.



According to a report released earlier this year by the United Nation’s Children Fund, “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”