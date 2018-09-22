Fri September 21, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Gunman killed at least eight troops at a military parade in Iran on Saturday.

The attack  took place in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz when gunmen opened fire on people from behind the stand during the parade held to mark the Iraq's invasion of Iran which led to an eight-year war in the 1980s.

Iran's state-run TV channel has  posted video of the moment when the shots  rang as the troops marched  in front  of the crowd.

The  troops, photographers and spectators ran for their lives as the shooting intensified.

