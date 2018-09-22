Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Gunman killed at least eight troops at a military parade in Iran on Saturday.



The attack took place in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz when gunmen opened fire on people from behind the stand during the parade held to mark the Iraq's invasion of Iran which led to an eight-year war in the 1980s.

Iran's state-run TV channel has posted video of the moment when the shots rang as the troops marched in front of the crowd.

The troops, photographers and spectators ran for their lives as the shooting intensified.