Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?
‘Status quo’ further strengthened

‘Status quo’ further strengthened

Sports

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Watch: Pakistan players Console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Afghanistan bowler Aftab Alam fell on his knees and started crying as Pakistan's Shoaib Malik drove the ball for four to lead his team to last over win in Asia Cup.

Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali joined other Afghan players to console the bowler, winning hearts of cricket fans from both sides.

Experienced batsman Shoaib Malik hit a six and a boundary to pull off a sensational last over three wicket win for Pakistan against a spirited Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Malik pulled the second ball of the final over by paceman Aftab Alam over the deep square leg boundary and then whacked the next to deep fine leg for a boundary as Pakistan pulled off a nerve-wracking win in 49.3 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan, cashing a stiff 258-run target, were home and dry to start the Super Four Stage with a much needed win and now face arch rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE

Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan
India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Asia Cup Super Four

India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Asia Cup Super Four
Asia Cup 2018: Shahidi, Asghar lift Afghanistan to 257-6 against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: Shahidi, Asghar lift Afghanistan to 257-6 against Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale
Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE

Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players Console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players Console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral