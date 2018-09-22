Watch: Pakistan players Console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Afghanistan bowler Aftab Alam fell on his knees and started crying as Pakistan's Shoaib Malik drove the ball for four to lead his team to last over win in Asia Cup.



Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali joined other Afghan players to console the bowler, winning hearts of cricket fans from both sides.



Experienced batsman Shoaib Malik hit a six and a boundary to pull off a sensational last over three wicket win for Pakistan against a spirited Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.



Malik pulled the second ball of the final over by paceman Aftab Alam over the deep square leg boundary and then whacked the next to deep fine leg for a boundary as Pakistan pulled off a nerve-wracking win in 49.3 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan, cashing a stiff 258-run target, were home and dry to start the Super Four Stage with a much needed win and now face arch rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.



