India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Asia Cup Super Four

Dubai: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup with Ravindara Jadeja taking four wickets and skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 83 not out in Dubai on Friday.



Jadejs´s 4-29 wrecked Bangladesh to 173 all out in 49.1 overs before chasing down the target in 36.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.