Fri September 21, 2018
PTI govt's 16 flip-flops in 30 days

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won't let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strike $10 billion deal, claims PTI leader Usman Dar

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Dam politics

Clue about Pakistanis' 2,700 properties abroad found

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

Sports

AFP
September 21, 2018

India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Asia Cup Super Four

Dubai: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup with Ravindara Jadeja taking four wickets and skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 83 not out in Dubai on Friday.

Jadejs´s 4-29 wrecked Bangladesh to 173 all out in 49.1 overs before chasing down the target in 36.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.

