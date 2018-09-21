Fri September 21, 2018
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Dam politics

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strike $10 billion deal, claims PTI leader Usman Dar

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

Sports

Web Desk
September 21, 2018

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan  in their Super Four match of Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi today (Friday).

The match would start at 4:30 pm.

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in its first match of the tournament and was beaten by arch rival India on Wednesday.

Afghanistan have won its two group matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Users can  visit  The News for live scores from the match  by refreshing  the page.

Can sorry for ´we´re not women´ blast over Ronaldo red card

Birthday boy Rashid stars as Afghanistan upset Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan crush Bangladesh by 136 runs

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan set 256 runs target for Bangladesh

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale

Birthday boy Rashid stars as Afghanistan upset Bangladesh

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

