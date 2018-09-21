Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in their Super Four match of Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi today (Friday).

The match would start at 4:30 pm.



Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in its first match of the tournament and was beaten by arch rival India on Wednesday.

Afghanistan have won its two group matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Users can visit The News for live scores from the match by refreshing the page.