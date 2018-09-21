What to do with older models as Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale?

Apple is all set to release iPhone XS and XS Max on Friday. They are Apple's latest great iPhones about to go on sale.

And if you are looking to sell or upgrade your old device the clock is ticking to get the top dollar.

"Once Apple announces a new iPhone and it goes on pre-sale, the value of older model does drop pretty fast," says Bridget Carey, Senior Editor, CNET.

One these shiny models are unveiled, previous generation phones can drop as much as $100 on the resale market.

Expert say you can sell your older decides by using different websites

"The longer you wait the less you are gonna get for your phone," according to Carey.