Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Samsung on Thursday announced a three-camera smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A7 2018.
The phone has become the second handset after Huawei's P20 Pro to feature a third-rear-facing camera lens, according to reports.
The Galaxy A7 will be released in Asia and Europe this fall with US release date yet to be announced.
