Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan crush Bangladesh by 136 runs

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 136 runs in Bangladesh in their last group match of Asia Cup 2018 at at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



Bating first after winning the toss, Afghanistan scored 255 for seven. Rashid Khan and Hashmatullah Shahidi smashed 50s.

Chasing the target Bangladesh was bowled out for 119 with 7.5 overs in spare.

Teams:

Afghanistan: M Shahzad, Ihsanullah, R Shah, A Afghan, H Shahidi, M Nabi, S Shenwari, G Naib, R Khan, A Alam, M Ur Rahman

Bangladesh: L Das, M Haque, S Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Hasan, M Mortaza, R Hossain, NH Shanto, Abu Hider .

Bangladesh made three changes and Afghanistan one.

Abu Hider and Nazmul Hossain Shanto debut for Bangladesh.

Both teams have qualified for Super Four round after defeating Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan will now take on Pakistan in their first Super Four round game.