Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan set 256 runs target for Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan scored 255 for seven against Bangladesh in their last group match of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



Rashid Khan and Hashmatullah Shahidi smashed 50s after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams:

Afghanistan: M Shahzad, Ihsanullah, R Shah, A Afghan, H Shahidi, M Nabi, S Shenwari, G Naib, R Khan, A Alam, M Ur Rahman

Bangladesh: L Das, M Haque, S Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Hasan, M Mortaza, R Hossain, NH Shanto, Abu Hider.

Bangladesh made three changes and Afghanistan one.

Abu Hider and Nazmul Hossain Shanto debut for Bangladesh.

Both teams have qualified for Super Four round after defeating Sri Lanka.