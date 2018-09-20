Naeem-ul-Haq dismisses reports PM appointing his friends in govt positions

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Naeem-ul-Haq has dismissed media reports and termed it ‘extremely misleading and malicious’ that PM Imran Khan was appointing his friends to positions in the government.



Naeem-ul-Haq took to twitter to dispel the impression, saying “I joined politics in 1984 with Tehrik e Istaqlal and contested 1988 National Assembly elections from Karachi.”

Haq went on to says, “I am one of the 5 original founders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).