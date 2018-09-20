Naeem-ul-Haq dismisses reports PM appointing his friends in govt positions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Naeem-ul-Haq has dismissed media reports and termed it ‘extremely misleading and malicious’ that PM Imran Khan was appointing his friends to positions in the government.
Naeem-ul-Haq took to twitter to dispel the impression, saying “I joined politics in 1984 with Tehrik e Istaqlal and contested 1988 National Assembly elections from Karachi.”
Haq went on to says, “I am one of the 5 original founders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
