Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Sports

Web Desk
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghanistan win toss, elected to bat against Bangladesh

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their last group stage encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Teams:

Afghanistan: M Shahzad, Ihsanullah, R Shah, A Afghan, H Shahidi, M Nabi, S Shenwari, G Naib, R Khan, A Alam, M Ur Rahman

Bangladesh: L Das, M Haque, S Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Hasan, M Mortaza, R Hossain, NH Shanto, Abu Hider .

Bangladesh make three changes and Afghanistan one.

Abu Hider and Nazmul Hossain Shanto debut for Bangladesh.

Both teams have qualified for Super Four round after defeating Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Scandal-hit Australia vow 'hard but fair' series against Pakistan

Scandal-hit Australia vow 'hard but fair' series against Pakistan
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon
Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan routed by India but both to play in Super Four

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan routed by India but both to play in Super Four

Load More load more

Spotlight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook