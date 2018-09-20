Afghanistan win toss, elected to bat against Bangladesh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their last group stage encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Teams:
Afghanistan: M Shahzad, Ihsanullah, R Shah, A Afghan, H Shahidi, M Nabi, S Shenwari, G Naib, R Khan, A Alam, M Ur Rahman
Bangladesh: L Das, M Haque, S Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Hasan, M Mortaza, R Hossain, NH Shanto, Abu Hider .
Bangladesh make three changes and Afghanistan one.
Abu Hider and Nazmul Hossain Shanto debut for Bangladesh.
Both teams have qualified for Super Four round after defeating Sri Lanka.
