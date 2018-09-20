Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 20, 2018

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia


DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on first official overseas trip, called on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday night after concluding his two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan  arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and later traveled to Abu Dhabi, where he met the  UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussion on  bilateral relationship, the regional and global political situation and the issues, being faced by the Muslim world, were also discussed.

During the meeting both the leaders expressed their desire to further enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation and to continue close coordination on issues of mutual interest.

While, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, PM Khan traveled to Medina and visited the Prophet's Mosque to offer prayer. He also performed Umrah and prayed for the Muslim world at Holy Kaaba and then  flew to Jiddah, the Kingdom's port city on the Red Sea, where he was received by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at his Palace,  and was presented with a guard of honor and a state banquet was hosted for him and other visiting officials.

Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance, Asad Umar, Minister for Information, Fawad Ahmed, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razaq Dawood.


