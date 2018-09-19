Gandhara civilization exhibited at Peking University seminar

BEIJING: Peking University has organized a well-attended seminar and an impressive photographic exhibition to further expand cultural linkages between China and Pakistan and showcase Gandhara civilization and relics among Chinese scholars, researchers and students.



The seminar and exhibition were arranged by the School of Foreign Languages, Institute of Humanity and Social Sciences, Peking University, the oldest higher education institution in China.

Addressing the audience as chief guest, First Secretary, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Raheel Tariq threw light on the ancient history of Gandhara civilization and spread of Buddhism along the valleys of Peshawar, Swat, Dir, Buner, Bajaur, Takht-e-Bahi and Taxila.

He said the spread of Buddhist doctrines from these regions to China along the silk route had a lasting impact on Asian and world history.

Chinese monks and envoys went to these valleys and brought back messages of peace, harmony, and friendship as well as the Buddhist art which symbolizes the purest values of that civilization.

Those seeds spread to China, Korea, Japan and other parts of East Asia, he added.

Raheel Tariq said the travelogues of Fa Xian, Song Yun and Xuan Zang, when translated into modern languages, created a new awareness about Gandhara civilization and the links between the lands of Pakistan and China.

While commenting on Buddhist tourism in Pakistan, he said many tourists from East Asian countries travel to Pakistan to visit the many historical monasteries and stupas, adding, last year, around 1.7 million foreign tourists visited the beautiful landscape and historical sites in Pakistan.

He informed that earlier this year, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing facilitated a visit of eminent Chinese professors and scholars to Buddhist sites and Museums in Taxila, Mardan and Peshawar.

He also invited the participants of the seminar to visit Pakistan and explore history, culture and beautiful landscape there.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Urdu Department, Peking University, Ms Zhang Jiamei informed that the photographic exhibition focussed on Buddhist arts, visit of Chinese professors and scholars to Quaid-e-Azam and Peshawar universities, people of Pakistan, and different historical sites in Pakistan.

She said under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the people to people contact between the two countries had increased manifold.

A large number of Chinese engineers and technicians were working on development projects in Pakistan while Pakistani students were coming to China for higher education.

The objective of this seminar and exhibition was to aware the people of two countries about each others’ history, culture and daily life.

“Through this seminar and exhibition, we want to tell our people that Pakistan is a promising country having a long history and rich culture,” she added.

Some Chinese professors and scholars of Peking and Renmin Universities who visited Buddhist site in Taxila and Peshawar this spring also enlightened the audience with their findings and experience of travelling to one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world.

A large number of professors, researchers and students of different universities attended the seminar and exhibition.