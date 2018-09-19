Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

The appointment of Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, also known as Zulfi Bukhari, as PM Imran Khan’s special assistant on Overseas Pakistanis is being regarded as a beacon of hope as a barrage of felicitations from around the world have been extended ever since.

After being congratulated by actress Sanam Saeed, former cricket legend Wasim Akram and British politician Sayeeda Warsi, Zulfi Bukhari has been sent warm wishes by international cricket stalwart Kevin Pietersen.

Congratulating him on his appointment, Pieterson, on Twitter wrote:

"Congrats to my buddy on his appointment, @sayedzbukhari!"

Also commenting on Zulfi's looks, Pietersen said,"He’s the best looking minister in the world right now... ! Youth into politics! Go on you good thing!"

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.



With this appointment, the strength of Federal Cabinet has swelled to 32.

