Tue September 18, 2018
The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Sports

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: India escape defeat, beat Hong Kong in hard-fought clash

DUBAI: The defending champions India defeated minnows Hong Kong by 26 runs in Asia Cup's thrilling clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first by Hong Kong, India started well as opener Shikhar Dhawan notched up his 14th One-Day International (ODI) century to help his team  reach  285/7 in Group A match.

While chasing a challenging target of 286 runs, Hong Kong got off to a brilliant start with their openers Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) scoring impressive half-centuries to put India on the back foot.

The duo stitched an opening stand of 174 runs, which also became the highest first-wicket stand recorded by the associate nation in the ODI cricket.  However, after the fall of their wicket, middle and lower order fell in quick succession without troubling the scoreboard much.

For India, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant pacer Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets each.   For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets.

Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash PSV
Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong
Stokes, Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute: ECB
Here is how you can get the 'bat' signed by Pakistan's Asia Cup squad
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook