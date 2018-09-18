Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Sayeeda Warsi delighted at Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as PM Khan’s special assistant

British politician Sayeeda Warsi has expressed her delight at the appointment of Sayed Zulfi Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis.

The former co-chairwoman of the UK's Conservative Party took to Twitter on Monday to welcome Bukhari's appointment.

“The Pakistani diaspora is a powerhouse of untapped potential. Delighted to see Sayed Zulfi Bukhari appointed as Imran Khan’s special assistant to unlock this valuable resource to build an exciting #NayaPakistan,” Ms Warsi tweeted.

Her tweet hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.

In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from 14th September, 2018, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State, the notification reads.

With this appointment, the strength of Federal Cabinet has swelled to 32.


