Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong

DUBAI: Defending champions India piled up a big total of 285 runs for seven wickets against minnows Hong Kong in Group A match of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sent into bat by Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath, Indian batsmen availed the opportunity as practice for facing their arch rivals Pakistan tomorrow at the same ground.

