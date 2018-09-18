Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

‘Pakistan is one of the fastest growing E-commerce countries’

Pakistan is one of the fastest growing e-commerce countries. With more payments gateways and increasing coverage of 3G and 4G networks, said Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, China.

He said Pakistan could become one of the future destinations of emerging B2C E-Commerce.

According to various figures, Pakistan's e-commerce sales in 2017 were $ 622 million, 0.34% of the retail market, which is doubling every year. It is expected to reach 1 billion US dollars by 2020.

The Consul General to Chengdu while delivering a keynote address at the 9th South Asia-Sichuan Business Promotion Round-Table Conference.

The Conference was held in Chengdu. Its Theme was: “Promoting the Deep Integration of South Asia-Sichuan Business: The Co-operation of Cross-Border E-Commerce, International Capacity, and Infrastructure”.

Citing ongoing e-commerce projects being pursued by major companies such as Alibaba, the Consul General encouraged Chinese companies to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s E-commerce industry and join hands with Pakistan’s start-ups in the field.

Highlighting growth opportunities in Pakistan, Mudassir Tipu also urged investors to reap dividends from opportunities being generated by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. And the One Belt One Road Initiative.

Other major speakers at the Conference included Luo Zuoming, Vice Director of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress; Ruwan Edirisinghe, Chairman of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Lal Babu Pandit, Minister of Federal Affairs and General Administration of Nepal; and Buddika Pathirana, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of Sri Lanka.

The Conference also witnessed the inauguration ceremony of opening of SAARC Chamber of Commencer and Industries office in Chengdu.

South Asia-Sichuan Business Promotion Round-Table Conference was founded in 2010 with its permanent site in Chengdu City with the aim to strengthen economic relations between Sichuan and the eight South Asian countries and promote the development of the open economy in Sichuan.

