Azhar Mahmood leaves Dubai for Pakistan due to death of nephew

DUBAI: Pakistan team bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has left for Pakistan due to the unfortunate death of his nephew. He is expected to rejoin the squad in the next day or two.

He informed through tweet that “My nephew’s Funeral is tomorrow in Islamabad. Please make Duaa for the departed soul and sabr for the parents. Lots of duaas needed from our well wishers. Jzk”.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also confirmed the news in their official tweet:







