Tue September 18, 2018
The messiah and the leper

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Sports

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Azhar Mahmood leaves Dubai for Pakistan due to death of nephew

DUBAI: Pakistan team bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has left for Pakistan due to the unfortunate death of his nephew. He is expected to rejoin the squad in the next day or two.

He informed through tweet that “My nephew’s Funeral is tomorrow in Islamabad. Please make Duaa for the departed soul and sabr for the parents. Lots of duaas needed from our well wishers. Jzk”.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also confirmed the news in their official tweet:



