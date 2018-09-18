World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE: World middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders fell into troubled water after a video showing him taunt a drug addict and bribe her with crack into assaulting a passerby went viral.

Critics casted their ire against him for his misogynistic act as the footage showed Sanders open up a conversation with a woman in Nottinghamshire to taunt her for being a drug addict and offered her £150 of crack to carry a sexual act with his accompanying friend.

The footage, filmed from the backseat of the car, showed Saunders lead the woman into slapping a passerby and calling him a pedophile, which she carried out after making a promise that she won’t report Saunders and his two companions to the police.

However, the misdemeanor has called him for a disciplinary hearing next week which might have Saunders fall off the ring for the next fight.

Taking on the backfire, the 29-year-old boxer stated an apology on social media: "Apologise to everybody who’s took offence totally in the wrong ‘can’t do anything But be sorry ‘banter when wrong ‘Apologies once again."

Despite his apology, Saunders still risk of sanctions after being charged with misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control— possibly be fined, suspended or even lose his license should he be found guilty.

-Saunders may be charged for numerous offences captures in the footage-

In the meantime, the Nottinghamshire Police has launched further investigation into the number of offences that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.

'Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any further information about those responsible to come forward.'

'Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident 887 of 17 September.

-Social media takes jibe-

A member of his team claimed that the video was a fake news prank to pull a publicity stunt prior to his forthcoming fight— where Saunders is slated to defend his WBO middlewight crown next month against Demetrius Andrade.

Saunders also has fans defending him on social media and telling him to not be sorry about it.

“Welcome to the world of today, where people get offended at everything”, one person wrote as another stated “Don't apologise, people need to get a sense of humour”.

Saunders has found himself in hot water on several occasions over the years for his opinions on women.



Prior to this, the WBO middleweight champion was filmed being thrown out of a Nando's by members of boxer Deontay Wilder's entourage last month before Tyson Fury's fight in Belfast for allegedly throwing chicken at Wilder.]

Last year, he also mocked a shop worker online for having long hair and wearing hoop earrings. He was branded a bully after uploading the picture to his social media account.

In a separate incident in the 2008 Olympics, he was suspended after confronting a French woman in a sexually explicit and abusive manner while staying in a hotel with the British team.

