Tue September 18, 2018
The messiah and the leper

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

World

AFP
September 18, 2018

Russia summons Israel envoy after plane downed in Syria

Moscow -Russia on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Russian plane was shot down over Syria, an incident Moscow has blamed on the Israeli air force.

"The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry over the situation," a ministry representative told AFP.

Israel has not commented on the incident.

The Israeli foreign ministry has "nothing to say on the issue," a spokesman said.

The Russian Il-20 warplane with 15 people on board was shot down by the Syrian air defence late Monday.

Russia´s defence ministry said "full blame" rests with the Israeli aircraft which carried out strikes on Syria´s Latakia province and "used the Russian plane as a cover."

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the matter with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday, warning that Moscow could retaliate with unspecified "measures."

