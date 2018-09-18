Russia summons Israel envoy after plane downed in Syria

Moscow -Russia on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Russian plane was shot down over Syria, an incident Moscow has blamed on the Israeli air force.

"The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry over the situation," a ministry representative told AFP.

Israel has not commented on the incident.

The Israeli foreign ministry has "nothing to say on the issue," a spokesman said.

The Russian Il-20 warplane with 15 people on board was shot down by the Syrian air defence late Monday.

Russia´s defence ministry said "full blame" rests with the Israeli aircraft which carried out strikes on Syria´s Latakia province and "used the Russian plane as a cover."

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the matter with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday, warning that Moscow could retaliate with unspecified "measures."