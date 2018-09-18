Russia summons Israel envoy after plane downed in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow -Russia on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Russian plane was shot down over Syria, an incident Moscow has blamed on the Israeli air force.
"The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry over the situation," a ministry representative told AFP.
Israel has not commented on the incident.
The Israeli foreign ministry has "nothing to say on the issue," a spokesman said.
The Russian Il-20 warplane with 15 people on board was shot down by the Syrian air defence late Monday.
Russia´s defence ministry said "full blame" rests with the Israeli aircraft which carried out strikes on Syria´s Latakia province and "used the Russian plane as a cover."
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the matter with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday, warning that Moscow could retaliate with unspecified "measures."
Moscow -Russia on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Russian plane was shot down over Syria, an incident Moscow has blamed on the Israeli air force.
"The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry over the situation," a ministry representative told AFP.
Israel has not commented on the incident.
The Israeli foreign ministry has "nothing to say on the issue," a spokesman said.
The Russian Il-20 warplane with 15 people on board was shot down by the Syrian air defence late Monday.
Russia´s defence ministry said "full blame" rests with the Israeli aircraft which carried out strikes on Syria´s Latakia province and "used the Russian plane as a cover."
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the matter with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday, warning that Moscow could retaliate with unspecified "measures."
Comments