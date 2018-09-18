Moment when Wasim Akram mocked Sachin Tendulkar

While Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram, two of the most formidable cricket starts to grace the field, share immense admiration and respect for each other, there was a point in time when one mocked the other.

In 1989, when he first went on an international tour, Sachin was only 16. Wasim had already established himself as a fierce bowler, having played for Pakistan since 1984.

Talking about their rare encounter on Salaam Cricket 2018, Wasim revealed what he said to Sachin, who was not only a young player at the time, but was also under pressure to face one of the most fearless bowling attacks formed under Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis:

"We had read about Sachin.... that there's a sensation coming.. a 16-year old. But when he came (out to bat), he looked 14 years old and I told him, "mummy se puchke aaya hai?" (Did you ask your mother before coming?), Wasim said.

This caused an intense moment of amusement amongst the audiences.

There were many more such moments during a session where all 11 legends at Salaam Cricket - Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-haq, Abdul Qadir, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin, R Ashwin, Habibul Bashar, Muttiah Muralitharan and Madan Lal delighted the audience by sharing funny stories in the final session of the day.

Harbhajan Singh also shared an incident of when he was scolded by Wasim. He narrated the story as:

"Wasim bhai was my hero and it was my third fourth Test match but playing against him was a huge thing, I was scared to bat against him. But somehow I touched my bat to his ball and it went for four. On his way back, he was like "teri..." and I was like... "Paaji, galti ho gai."