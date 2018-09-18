Govt to respect KP, Sindh, Balochistan view point on KalaBagh Dam: Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government respects view point of all the federating units regarding construction of dams in the country.

Responding to criticism from opposition benches about the "ambiguity " surrounding the issue, he said the government would respect the view point of KP, Balochistan and Sindh if they oppose the Kalabagh dam.

He said an unnecessary debate has been sparked in the country about the dam.

"We have to respect view point of the four federating units," said he.

"1991 water accord would be implemented. There should be no ambiguity ," said he while responding to Khawaja Asif who raised opposition's concerns on the issue.

"Entire nation acknowledges that Pakistan is facing acute water crisis . Country will plunge into darkness if we do not build water reservoirs ," the foreign minister said.



