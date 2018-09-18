Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Govt to respect KP, Sindh, Balochistan view point on KalaBagh Dam: Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government respects  view point of all the federating units  regarding construction of dams in the country.

Responding to criticism from opposition benches about the "ambiguity " surrounding the issue, he said  the government would  respect the view point of KP, Balochistan and Sindh if they oppose  the Kalabagh dam.

He said an unnecessary debate has been sparked in the country about the  dam. 

"We have to respect view point of the four federating units," said he.

"1991 water  accord would be implemented. There should be no ambiguity ," said he while responding to Khawaja Asif who raised opposition's concerns  on the issue.

"Entire nation acknowledges that Pakistan is facing acute water crisis . Country will plunge into darkness  if we do not build  water reservoirs ," the foreign minister said.

 


