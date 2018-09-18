Syria air defences intercept missiles targeting Latakia: state media

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defences on Monday intercepted missiles targeting the northwestern city of Latakia, state media said quoting a military source.

"Our air defences are countering hostile missiles coming from the sea towards the city of Latakia, and a number of them have been intercepted," the source said.

That came shortly after the official SANA news agency reported "aggression on Latakia", without providing further information.