Syria air defences intercept missiles targeting Latakia: state media

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defences on Monday intercepted missiles targeting the northwestern city of Latakia, state media said quoting a military source.
"Our air defences are countering hostile missiles coming from the sea towards the city of Latakia, and a number of them have been intercepted," the source said.
That came shortly after the official SANA news agency reported "aggression on Latakia", without providing further information.
