Mon September 17, 2018
Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan set a rather daunting target of 250 runs for Sri Lanka in Group B match of the Asia Cup 2018 here on Monday.

Winning the toss, Afghanistan elected to bat first and were all out for 249 in exact fifty overs.

Their main scorers were Rehmat Shah (72), Ihsanullah (45), Hashmatullah Shahidi (37) and Mohammad Shahzad (34).

For Sri Lanka, pacer Thisara Perera was the most successful bowler with five wickets for 55.

