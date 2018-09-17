Chinese General appreciates security being provided to CPEC by Pakistan Army

Rawalpindi: Chief or Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited headquarters of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its chief General Han Weiguo.



Both commanders discussed regional security environment, security of CPEC and bilateral security cooperation.

PLA Chief appreciated and acknowledged high professional standing of Pakistan Army displayed while combating terrorism, Inter Services Public Relations said.

He also appreciated high degree of security being provided to CPEC by Pakistan Army.

Chinese General expressed his keen desire to benefit from Pakistan Army’s combat experience and also expand bilateral cooperation.

The Army Chief, General Bajwa thanked his counterpart for hosting him. He expressed that both armies have history of cooperation and there was vast avenues for further enhancing the same.

Earlier, upon arrival at PLA HQ, General Qamar Bajwa was presented guard of homour.

COAS is scheduled to meet Vice Chairman Central Military Commission (CMC), Gen Zhang Youxia.