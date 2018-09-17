Mon September 17, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

ABU DHABAI: Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat in the Asia Cup Group B match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka will be hoping to beat Afghanistan to stay alive in the competition after their opening defeat against Bangladesh.

After losing the opening match to Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dubai, Sri Lanka made three changes from the first game.

They brought in spinner Akila Dananjaya, Shehan Jayasriya and Niroshan Dickwella in place of Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso and Suranga Lakmal.

Pakistan, title holders India and Hong Kong are in Group A.

The tenth-ranked Afghanistan who has had an impressive run in 2018 so far, will be looking to start the tournament on a winning note.

This year's Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah Janat

Sri Lanka; Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Shehan Jayasuriya

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA) and Anisur Rahman (BAN), TV umpire: Rod Tuckr (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

