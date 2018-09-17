Mon September 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor, son of famed film producer Boney Kapoor, recently revealed that he never wanted to become an actor.

The ‘Aurangzeb’ star instead wanted to try his luck in direction.

On podcast called 'Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev' alongside Rajkummar Rao, the stars opened up about their reasons for being in the Hindi film industry:

“I never wanted to be an actor. That is where it is different for Rajkummar and me. He grew up with an inculcated thought of heading towards a direction. I looked like a basketball so I did not really think about acting,” said Arjun.

He added, “I think I wanted to become a director the day I saw 'Lock Stock' and 'Two Smoking Barrels'. I do not know why. I just remember that I was in grade 10 when I was up at midnight to watch the films.”

Arjun shared that it was films like ‘Lock Stock’, ‘Two Smoking Barrels’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ made him think that one does need to look beyond clichés.

“You can be ambitious. When I watched those films, I realised that you can think beyond what already exists and explore in terms of writing. It was a big leap.”

The actor, who recently awaits the release of his film ‘Namaste England’ continued, ““I don’t think without Dil Chahta Hai you would have actors like me and Rajkummar. We would have to do quintessential Bollywood as cliched stuff. You wouldn’t be able to have films that have conversations or banter.”

Apart from 'Namaste England', Arjun is also currently filming for India’s Most Wanted.

