Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Health

APP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP minister seeks report on child’s death over alleged negligence

MARDAN: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan paid a surprise visit to Mardan Medical Complex last night and directed authorities to submit a report about the death of a child and a youth due to alleged negligence of doctors.

The minister directed the officials to conduct an inquiry and submit the report within three days.

He visited different sections of the medical facility, heard complaints from patients and inquired after their health.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Inamullah Khan said injustices with people in public sector hospitals would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence.

The minister said PTI was working on reforms agenda and would soon establish complaint cells in all government hospitals.

“I will personally monitor these cells,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

Cancer to kill 9.6 million worldwide in 2018: Report

Cancer to kill 9.6 million worldwide in 2018: Report
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Sindh CM inaugurates Autism Rehabilitation Center

Sindh CM inaugurates Autism Rehabilitation Center
Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'