KP minister seeks report on child’s death over alleged negligence

MARDAN: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan paid a surprise visit to Mardan Medical Complex last night and directed authorities to submit a report about the death of a child and a youth due to alleged negligence of doctors.

The minister directed the officials to conduct an inquiry and submit the report within three days.

He visited different sections of the medical facility, heard complaints from patients and inquired after their health.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Inamullah Khan said injustices with people in public sector hospitals would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence.

The minister said PTI was working on reforms agenda and would soon establish complaint cells in all government hospitals.

“I will personally monitor these cells,” he added.