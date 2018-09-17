Asia Cup 2018: Sangakkara’s advice for Pak players ahead of India match

DUBAI: Star Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara has a piece of advice for Pakistani players Babar Azam and Usman Shinwari ahead of tense match with arch-rivals India in Asia Cup 2018.



Sangakkara, who is also in Dubai as commentator for the Asia Cup, met with the Pakistani players and advised them to ‘stay calm and control their nerves’ before Wednesday’s clash.

All three of them have also played for the Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League.

Defending champions India have an edge over Pakistan. In 11 ODIs both teams played against each other in the tournament, India have won six times and Pakistan four times.

On Sunday, Pakistan thrashed an inexperienced Hong Kong by eight wickets in a one-sided match to open their Asia Cup campaign in style.

Pakistan's bowling attack was too hot to handle for Hong Kong in Dubai as Usman Shinwari finished with 3-19 and Hasan Ali took 2-19, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan managed 2-31 to bowl Hong Kong out for 116 in 37.1 overs.

Pakistan then completed the chase comfortably for the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman (24) and Babar Azam (33), while Imam-ul-Haq finished on 50 not out after just 23.4 overs.