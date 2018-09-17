Mon September 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Ali Tareen gets pulled over for not abiding traffic rules, lauds authorities

LAHORE: Ali Khan Tareen, son of senior Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen, has lauded the enforcement of law by traffic management authorities in Lahore.

Sharing his experience for getting reprimanded by a traffic warden for not updating his car token, the young politician on Twitter wrote:

“Got pulled over today for not updating my car token. Traffic warden said his new boss is very strict and they will pull over everyone who breaks the law. Love it!"

The new government of PTI, since coming to power, has vowed equal treatment  for everyone by the law and order institutions of the country.

Ali Khan Tareen recently returned to Pakistan after graduating from Oxford in business. He remains vocal for the rights of the people living in South Punjab, with the creation of a separate southern province being one of his main objectives.  

