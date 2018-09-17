Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who has been embroiled with controversies since he joined the party, was reportedly barred from meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan at the state guest house in Karachi on Sunday.

According to media reports, Security officials did not allow Aamir Liaquat Hussain to enter the guest house premises, where he came to greet the prime minister.

In anticipation of receiving a green signal from security protocol, he (Aamir) waited outside before he eventually left the place without meeting the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When asked by media persons, the PTI minister responded that he had in fact turned up ahead of schedule.