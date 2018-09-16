Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Shehzad Roy, KP CM discuss educational reforms, drug abuse

Pakistan’s famed singer Shehzad Roy met with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday to discuss ways to spread awareness about dangers posed by drugs.

The Ambassador to the United Nations Office on Drugs (UNODC)  took to Twitter   and said " “Met #CMKPK as the UN Ambassador for the office of drugs and crime and discussed how the Gov and @UNODC UNODC can work on awareness and reduction of drugs in youth by declaring it a health issue,”.

Moreover the musician went on to talk about making improvements in the educational sector through his non-profit organization Zindagi Trust.

“Also discussed @zindagitrust role in education reforms in KPK,” he said. 


