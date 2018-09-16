Sun September 16, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 16, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, particularly partners, close friends and even members of the general public. You feel upbeat, and you want to expand your experience of life. Yay you!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Work-related travel is possible today. Look for ways to expand what you do at work. Some of you might get a raise, or at least praise. It’s all good.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a playful, fun-loving, flirtatious day. Slip away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy sports, parties, movies, playful times with children and romantic adventures.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for pizza and beer. Discussions with female relatives will be particularly upbeat and friendly.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re unusually enthusiastic about life today. You’re happy to be in your shoes. This is a good day to relate to others in group situations. (Privately, you’re excited about future goals.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Business and commerce certainly are favored today. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Dealing with foreign countries could be profitable. Don’t be afraid to think big.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you feel warm and friendly to everyone. (This is why others are warm to you.) You are generous, giving and feel a genuine concern for the welfare of others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might put the needs of someone else before your own today, because you feel selfless. This comes easily to you. That’s because you see the big picture and you know what is right.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Group activities, especially with females, will be upbeat and fun today. Enjoy interacting with someone from another culture. Share your dreams for the future.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You make a great impression on others today, but do be careful that you don’t promise more than you can deliver. You’re confident; you look good; that’s enough.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

To travel anywhere will delight you today. If you can’t travel, then expand your world through study or talking to other people.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Others will be generous to you today, so keep your pockets open. This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances or how to share or divide something.

