Nawaz Sharif offers Fatiha at Kulsoom Nawaz's grave in Jati Umra

LAHORE: Former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered Fatiha on Saturday upon his visit to the grave of late wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in Jati Umra.

The former premier accompanied by his mother visited his late wife’s grave who had passed on earlier this week on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Nawaz along with his daughter Naryam and son-in-law Captain Safdar was released on parole from September 12 to September 17 to attend the final rites of the deceased former first lady.

During his on-going parole period, Nawaz received multiple dignitaries coming to offer condolences on the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier today, it was also announced that Pakistan People’s Party leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be heading over to Jati Umra on Sunday to condole the death of Begum Kulsoom.