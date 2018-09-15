Sat September 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Khawaja Muhamamd Asif has denounced the “selective” definition of terrorism by India and the United States in their joint statement during a recent visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to New Delhi.

The PML-N MNA was referring to Indian atrocities in Kashmir, where six youth were killed by Indian army on Saturday.

“Indo/US joint statement on 6sept out of Delhi after Secretary Pompeo visit, mentioned terrorism repeatedly but completely ignored worst kind of state terrorism against kashmiris..selectively defining terrorism is betraying the cause of war against terror,” Khawaja Asif tweeted.

Kashmir has seen a spike in violence in recent months.

India has about 500,000 soldiers in the zone it controls, where separatists demand independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The UN human rights chief last month called for an investigation into alleged abuses by Indian security forces in Kashmir -- claims that were later dismissed as "fallacious" by New Delhi.


