CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique during hearing of suo motu notice into losses incurred by the railways.

When the minister was asked whether he has seen the audit report, he responded by saying that he has helped the railways stand on its feet. "I do not come here to be insulted," he said.

"Nobody is insulting you, it seems you left your home in anger today," the CJ said to the PMLN leader.

"I am not angry. It is in judges code of conduct that they can't insult anyone," the minister was reported as having told the CJ.

Annoyed with the reply , the CJ asked him to restrict to answering the question . "Come here after leaving your pride at your home," the CJ told him.

"I come here in the hope to get a pat on the back only to be scolded here," he said.

At this point Justice Ijazul Hassan, a member of the apex court, asked Saad Rafique to submit his response and leave it to the court whether it gives him a pat on the back or not.

The minister pleaded that how can he submit a reply on a 1000-page audit report. "I am no accounts officer," he argued.

The CJ asked him to hire services of a a lawyer and consultant to comply with the court orders.

The PMLN stalwart asked the bench to tell him whether the report mentioned he was involved in corruption or embezzlement. "I did everything in my capacity to fix the railways".

His answer seemed to irritate the CJ as he once again advised him to correct his behavior. "Did you come here with an intention to disrespect the court," the CJ asked him.

"Allah is my witness that I can't even think of contempt of the court," Geo TV quoted the minister as saying.